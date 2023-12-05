CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that two WT researchers recently received a nearly $30,000 grant to assist in their continued research into the refugee population of the Texas Panhandle.

Officials detailed that ten teams received grants from the Natural Hazards Center to “support studies into public health solutions to hazards in vulnerable communities across the United States.”

WT professors, Dr. Ming Xie, assistant professor of emergency management administration and Dr. Li Chen, associate professor of media communication will lead their project titled “Refugees’ Public Health Risks and Resilience to Climate-Related Disasters in Rural Communities.”

Xie and Chen, according to officials, will survey at least 300 area refugees to dissect how “people from different cultures and backgrounds feel and experience health problems from disasters like extreme cold, floods and heat.”

The research pair will focus on understanding how age, gender, countries of origin and language skills can affect how prepared different cultures are during disasters along with the health problems that may occur like breathing issues and mental health struggles, officials said.

“Our research project will provide firsthand information for local emergency management specialists and public health professionals to develop tailored disaster management programs for local communities, especially refugees and other vulnerable groups,” Chen said. “Our research findings will directly benefit the local community, resonating with WT’s mission as a Regional Research University.”

The Texas Panhandle has seen a growing refugee population from a variety of countries including, Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Somalia and more, throughout vast areas and, according to the City of Amarillo, Amarillo has had one of the highest growth of refugees per capita of any city in the nation, officials reported.

Officials added that a $7,800 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Higher Education Research Funding in 2022 was previously awarded to the researchers and they won a $4,300 WT Killgore Faculty Research in 2021 to research refugees’ disaster preparedness.

“I am deeply passionate about refugee research and community engagement because I believe in the power of understanding, empathy and collaboration to create positive change,” Xie said. “Refugees often face significant challenges as they navigate new environments, cultures and health risks. By actively involving community members in the research process, I hope to amplify their voices, address their specific needs and contribute to the development of sustainable solutions.

Further, Xie and Chen have published their work “Make hay when the sun shines: How community organizations cultivate refugees’ social capital and disaster resilience” in the Journal of Health and Human Service Administration in September. They have built close relationships with the Amarillo Public Health Department and community organizations to further aid in their research studies, officials added.