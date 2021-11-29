2 WT students conduct research on electricity at Florida lab

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two West Texas A&M University students had the opportunity to conduct experiments at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Tallahassee, Florida, according to a press release by WT’s Communication Dept.

Duncan Miertschin, a senior physics major from Amarillo, and Thinh (John) Nguyen, a graduate chemistry student from Da Nang, Vietnam, recently began their research to find ways to “revolutionize personal electronics,” WT explained.

“We are looking for a material that could replace currently used materials for transferring electricity with better efficiency and lower production costs,” Nguyen said.

The Tallahassee lab is the largest and highest-powered magnet lab in the world and according to the release, the students began to study “materials that have been cooled to nearly 0 degrees Kelvin, the lowest temperature in the universe, and their reactions to such high magnetic fields.”

“This is a continuation of the publication I did with Dr. Keshav Shrestha that looked into topological insulators,” Miertschin said. “We’re looking for better conductors of electricity, better materials that are more robust against impurities, and more economical replacements for materials like copper, which is super expensive.”

“This has been an eye-opening experience for me just being around the world’s strongest magnet and seeing how the lab functions and operates,” Nguyen said. “As WT students, this is a rare opportunity because these labs can cost millions to run, so these resources aren’t widely available.”

“As an undergrad,” Miertschin said, “having this research experience even before I get into graduate school and before I’ve even finished my applications will help me immensely in starting my career as early as possible.”

“Topological insulators using tin, lead and tellurium are a recent innovation in materials science that are efficient conductors of electricity and are highly resistant to impurities,” Shrestha concluded.