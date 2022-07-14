CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with West Texas A&M University, two professors from the university published a book on June 23 that detailed the abstract and expressionism and the role of women around the American art movement.

Dr. Amy Von Lintel, a WT professor of art history and director of gender studies, along with Dr. Bonnie Roos, professor of English and department head for English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages, wrote the book “Three Women Artists: Expanding Abstract Expressionism in the American West,” which dives into the art movement that has otherwise been “defined in rather limited terms”, according to the professors.

“We’re rethinking some of the stringent thought of what abstract expressionism was — rethinking it in terms of gender, geography, medium, style and subject matter — by looking at the evidence,” Von Lintel said.

“We’re looking at how they moved from being central figures in their time to being marginalized, dismissed as tokens in academic writing until recently,” Roos said.

The book, according to WT officials, focused on Elaine de Kooning, Jeanne Reynal and Louise Nevelson who travelled to Amarillo and the High Plains discovering abstract styles.

“These women ventured from New York to our region for the same reason artists often travel to new places: They found paid work, markets, patrons and friends,” Von Lintel said.

The women then found Dord Fitz, the namesake of WT’s formal art gallery, who invited them to show their work in “The Women: Tops in Art,” a 1960 exhibit in Amarillo.

“These artists, along with Dord Fitz and his contagious enthusiasm for art, made an incredible impact on the Texas Panhandle and High Plains region,” said Alex Gregory, curator of art at Amarillo Museum of Art. “Without these artists visiting the region, conducting workshops and selling their work to regional collectors, the story of the museum and art in the area would be completely different.”

An exhibit inspired by Von Lintel and Roos’ research on the neglected women who played a pivotal part in the American art movement is set to open on Aug. 7 at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S. Van Buren St.