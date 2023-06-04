AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding two separate wrecks in the same area that resulted in one dead and five injured on Sunday.

According to an AFD press release, at around 2:06 a.m. on June 4, the Amarillo Emergency Communication Center received a call from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for mutual aid at US 287 and FM 1912.

Officials said that deputies arrived on the scene at around 2:21 a.m. and reported a major accident with injuries. AFD said due to the severity and the number of injuries AFD increased responding units to four trucks and two command vehicles.

The release details that when AFD arrived on the scene to assist with removing individuals from vehicles, patient care, and traffic control.

Officials said four patients were transported from the scene with unknown injuries, and their status is uncertain at this time.

AFD said just before returning to the Fire Station, the last fire unit on the scene witnessed a “separate high-speed vehicle accident.” Officials said an AFD officer then called for additional units, Lifestar helicopter, and began removing individuals from vehicles as well as patient care.

During this wreck, Amarillo FD detailed that one person was pronounced dead, and the other individual was transported by helicopter in critical condition.

AFD reminds drivers that road safety is no accident, to be mindful of their surroundings, and obey traffic laws to prevent accidents.