2 teens found dead after gunfire in attempted traffic stop

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Rangers and Parmer County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are investigating the deaths of two teenagers, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, after a Sunday incident in Parmer County.

According to a description from the PCSO, at around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 the Bovina Police Department and PCSO initiated a traffic stop, “in an attempt to locate a runaway juvenile from Clovis, New Mexico.” Officers attempted to pull over a 1998 brown Chevrolet Suburban in the 500 block of Highway 60.

As officers tried to pull over the car, PCSO officials said that officers “observed a weapon being fired inside the vehicle,” which then came to a stop in the 100 block of Highway 60 near Farwell Cemetery.

PCSO reported that both of the teenagers, who were the driver and passenger, were found dead inside the car when officers approached. The investigation was noted as ongoing.

