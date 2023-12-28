AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on the arrest of two teens on several alleged charges that included weapons following an investigation on Wednesday.

APD detailed that on Wednesday NPO officers heard from a source that “several known gang members were in possession of firearms” with the source also providing an address where the individuals could possibly be found.

During the investigation, PACE/NPO officers established surveillance on the home and officers then followed a white Chevrolet Malibu that left the home, according to APD. Officers then initiated a traffic stop and the Malibu reportedly “eluded” for several blocks before stopping in the 2800 block of Magnolia.

According to APD, 19-year-old Jostavius Stiger and 19-year-old Clifton Holman, along with an unidentified woman and two juveniles, were in the Malibu. Officers reportedly found three handguns underneath the front right passenger seat.

Stiger and Holman, APD noted, were both arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for “Tampering, UCW, Eluding and on view traffic” while one of the juveniles was taken to the police department to be interviewed and then was booked into the YCHP.

Officials added that the other two individuals that were in the Malibu were released pending further investigation.