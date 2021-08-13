2 teens arrested in connection to late night drive-by shooting, APD says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and left with life threatening injuries on Thursday, Aug. 12, and two teen suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

At around 12:18 a.m., officers said they were called to a drive by shooting in the 2400 block of North Oak Street. Officers detail that when they arrived they discovered a 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and he was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Later that day, APD said detectives found evidence that the house and the victim were not the target of the shooting. A dark colored four door Sedan was shooting at a two door SUV when police say the victim was hit by a bullet while in his bedroom playing a video game.

Officers detail that witnesses and video evidence helped in identifying several people involved in the incident and on Aug. 12, APD said Eric Segovia, 17, and Mekhi Johnson, 17, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Both suspects were booked into the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on 1st degree felony charge of Aggravated Assault (using a Motor Vehicle to Discharge a Firearm into Habitation/Building/Vehciel causing serious bodily injury), according to APD.