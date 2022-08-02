AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Tuesday morning at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard East in east Amarillo.

According to a news release, Amarillo Police received the first call around 10:16 a.m. Tuesday from a business in the 1500 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. A man entered the business, allegedly pulled a gun on employees and left with an “undisclosed amount of money.” This man was described as wearing all black clothing as well as a black bandana over his face.

Officers reported that a second call came in around 10:30 a.m. from a business in the 3000 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. Officials said in the release that a man entered the business, allegedly pulled a gun on employees and left with an “undisclosed amount of money.” The man was described as wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap, glasses and a dark-colored bandana over his face.

Amarillo Police officials said that no injuries were reported in either incident and no arrests have been made. Officials stressed in the release that there is no evidence to prove that the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on the two incidents is asked to call the department at 806-378-3038, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-3038 or give tips through the Amarillo Police Department’s website or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers’s P3 mobile application.