3 rescued from ‘accidental’ Amarillo house fire, AFD says

Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was killed after the bullet pierced his window and struck him in the torso. Police have identified a suspect, who is believed to have fired the shot during a dispute outside a nearby residence. (Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriffs and Amarillo firefighters rescued multiple occupants from a reported house fire in the 4600 block of Cherokee Trail on Friday, Nov. 26, according to the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD).

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire where AFD said that a single story house with an attached garage was fully enveloped by flames.

AFD detailed that Randall County Sheriffs were first on scene and had helped two occupants evacuate the house. Fire crews began to extinguish the fire and then entered the house to search for more occupants, and according to AFD, another occupant was removed from the house by firefighters.

AFD said that fire crews and AMS immediately provided medical treatment on the patient, while firefighters continued to search the house, removing one cat and one dog. AFD then stated that the search was complete and the fire was under control.

The pets ran away from the scene after they were removed, and the occupant was taken to the hospital by AMS and treated for minor smoke inhalation, according to AFD.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s has determined the fire was accidental.