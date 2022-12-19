AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two out of three people who were indicted in September on multiple charges in the wake of a multi-year investigation, Joshua Reed Sobamiwa and Trinidy Rae Allen, filed plea agreements in Amarillo federal court on Thursday and Friday.

According to court documents from the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Allen pleaded guilty to the fifth count of the indictment, “Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.” Allen could face up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250k as part of sentencing in the wake of the plea agreement.

Sobamiwa, according to court documents, pleaded guilty to the second count of the indictment, “Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Sobamiwa could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million as part of sentencing in the wake of the plea agreement.

Initially, Sobamiwa and Allen were indicted in September on five counts alongside Dena Gonzales:

Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine;

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm;

Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearms.

Court documents detailed that four of those charges stemmed from January 2021 when, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, law enforcement officers executed searches on multiple Amarillo homes and reported finding evidence of illegal gun possession and drug trafficking.

The documents alleged that Sobamiwa, Allen, and Gonzales used two Amarillo homes to facilitate drug trafficking and that all three were previously convicted felons found to be in possession of guns.