TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Tulia Police Department released information on two arrests that were made in relation to a shooting which occurred early Sunday morning in the 100 block of N. El Paso.

According to a post made to the Tulia Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. El Paso around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot once in the chest. The man was transported to Swisher Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The suspects, identified as Seth Michael Davis and Jessie Wayn Samarripa, were located by Hale County Sheriff’s deputies and were arrested. Both Davis and Samarripa were identified as Plainview residents, according to the post.

During the investigation by the Texas Rangers, officials said a murder warrant was obtained for Davis and a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence was obtained for Samarippa. Both of them are currently being held in the Swisher County Jail.

Officials said in the release that this is an ongoing and active investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Tulia Police Department.