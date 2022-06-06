AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were killed in a crash in southwest Amarillo on Sunday where speed was reportedly a factor, according to the Amarillo Police Department (APD).

APD detailed that at 3:36 p.m. on June 5, officers were called to a motor vehicle crash on Soncy and Buccola. APD reported that a Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on Soncy at a “high rate of speed,” while a Ford Taurus was northbound on Soncy turning westbound onto Buccola.

The Durango, police reported, hit the right passenger side of the Taurus, “causing the Durango to roll over and both vehicles to end up in the drainage ditch.” The 21-year-old driver of the Dodge was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the two occupants in the Ford, Janise Hancock, 75, and Thomas Hancock, 72, died at the scene.

APD stated that the incident is currently being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.