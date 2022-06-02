AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released court documents, two out of five people who were indicted on federal drug charges earlier this year have reached plea agreements. Keisha Telles and James Allmond, both believed by officers to be connected to a drug trafficking organization, pleaded guilty on May 6 and June 1 respectively.

The plea agreements followed the March 2 complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, referencing all five people charged with conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine: Keisha Telles, James Allmond, Christina Medrano Ramos, Brian Jones, and Joseph Samora. The complaint documents detailed officers’ timeline of the investigations and arrests of those involved.

Keisha Telles

July 20, 2021 Court documents said that officers executed a search warrant on a home on North La Salle Street that was believed to belong to Telles, though she was not present during the search. Officers reported finding over 1.7 grams of methamphetamine and later learned that Telles had moved away from the home out of fear of arrest.

November 15, 2021 Officers arranged a meeting with Telles at her new home during a recorded phone call, where officers said Telles gave an officer a bag of around 6.9 grams of methamphetamine.

November 17, 2021 Officers reported that they conducted a “controlled purchase operation” from Telles, in which they arranged to buy a one-quarter pound of methamphetamine and were directed by Telles to meet at a stash house. After identifying her supplier and selling a bag of methamphetamine, she said that she was short and would give more of the ordered amount at a later date.



James Allmond

December 21, 2021 Officers arrested Allmond on the grounds of an outstanding parole violation warrant. During the arrest, officers said Allmond reached into the inner door panel of his pickup truck before he surrendered. After clearing the truck, officers reported seeing several baggies of methamphetamine “in plain view” from the outside of the truck. During a probable cause search, officers found three baggies of methamphetamine weighing a total of 9.9 grams. Allmond admitted to possessing the methamphetamine found in his truck with the intent to sell it, officers said, during an interview after his arrest, and agreed to allow a search of his cell phone. In a separate interview on that same day, officers said Allmond told them he got the methamphetamine from Telles. Allmond described that he had been supplied with methamphetamine by Telles since 2020, and had been supplied with around 25 pounds of it since August 2021. Further, Allmond told officers that he had seen Telles possessing a total of around 100 pounds of methamphetamine since August 2021.

January 2022 Officers reported reviewing data taken during a forensic download of Allmond’s cell phone. Officers reported identifying seven different messages related to selling and using methamphetamine, and seven images related to firearms, cash, and the use of methamphetamine.



Both Telles and Allmond, according to court documents, were arrested in March 2022. While the other three involved in the filed complaint were also indicted on drug charges, Telles and Allmond were the only ones to currently have plea agreements.