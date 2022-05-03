AMARILLO, Texas (KAMRKCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help looking for two armed robbery suspects in this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

According to the Crime Stoppers, on Thursday APD officers were called to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 3100 block of Plains Blvd. The employees, police detailed, reported that two men entered the store armed with knives.



via Amarillo Police Department

The Crime Stoppers said that the suspect then demanded money from the register and later left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

If you have any information about this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.