AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Roy Ambre Jones was sentenced on Thursday on multiple drug charges related to the distribution and possession of methamphetamines after being indicted in June 2022 alongside Sammy Domingo Salazar.

According to court documents filed in the 47th District Court in Randall County, Jones was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison and a $100 fine while Salazar was sentenced in February to 14 and a half years in prison and a $100 fine.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Jones and Salazar were indicted on one charge of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of More of Methamphetamine,” and one count each for “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Previous court documents detailed that Jones and Salazar were arrested in November 2021 after Amarillo police tried to stop a black motorcycle in the alley of Southeast 10th that Jones was driving. Jones was then arrested and, according to documents, police said he was found holding more than 100 grams of meth.

Police later searched Jones’ home and found meth, a sawed-off shotgun, and Salazar in the home. Documents said that at the time, Salazar admitted to possessing and distributing the drugs that were found in the bedroom he was using.