2 men rob convenience store with gun, Canyon PD searching for suspects

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department is searching for two men who robbed a convenience store armed with a gun on Thursday, Nov. 4, according to the Canyon PD.

The department said that at around 3:45 a.m., Canyon Police Officers responded to the Allsup’s Convenience Store at 302. N. 15th Street on a reported robbery. The store clerk reported that two men came into the store and began making a purchase, police detailed. As the suspects stood at the cashier’s counter, police said that one drew a gun and demanded money.

The two suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and according to police, the cashier was not injured during the robbery.

The department describes both suspects as white or Hispanic males, possibly in their 20’s. One suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood pulled tight around his face and the other suspect was wearing a red bandana covering a portion of his face, Canyon PD said.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.