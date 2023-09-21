AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two men who were indicted in Amarillo Federal Court in June for alleged methamphetamine distribution and possession have pleaded guilty to one of their listed charges, according to documents filed earlier this month.

Documents filed in September in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division said that Christopher Michael Alderete and Jimmy Pacheco have pleaded guilty to one count each of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

This comes after both men were indicted on one count of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine” and one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com.

Alderete and Pacheco were arrested in May, as reported at the time, after an incident in which law enforcement officials allegedly found that Alderete was delivering a package containing 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine to Pacheco in the northwest Amarillo area.

According to court documents, both Alderete and Pacheco could face up to 20 years in prison alongside a fine of up to $1 million and a $100 mandatory special assessment.