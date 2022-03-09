AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two men were recently indicted on child pornography charges, according to court documents from the Amarillo Division of the Northern District.

The documents detail that on Oct. 6, 2021, David Lee Elder was charged with one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography” and one count of “Possession of Prepubescent Child Pornography.”

On July 26, 2021, Shaman Lee Cooper was also charged with one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography” and one count of “Possession of Prepubescent Child Pornography,” according to separate court documents recently filed from the Amarillo Division of the Northern District.



David Lee Elder, Shaman Lee Cooper

The documents conclude that both subject had to turn over their cell phones as evidence.