AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department reported that two men were arrested Thursday afternoon for impersonating a public servant.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, two men were arrested by Fire Marshals for Impersonating a Public Servant near the intersection of I-40 and Ross St. Officials said the two alleged suspects identified themselves as personnel with the department and asked people for money.

A citizen called into the department to report that two men wearing uniform t-shirts from the Amarillo Fire Department were collecting money at the intersection, according to the release.

Officials encouraged people in the release that if they see anyone “suspicious” wearing a fire department uniform, they should report them by calling 806-378-3038. Officials stressed that impersonating a public servant is a third-degree felony.