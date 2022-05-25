AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that two men have been arrested for armed robbery of a convenience store on Tuesday.

According to APD, on May 24 officers were called to a convenience store in the 4200 block of southwest 34th Avenue for an armed robbery. APD detailed that two men “entered the store, pointed the guns at the clerk, and left with an undisclosed amount of money and miscellaneous items.”

Responding officers, APD said, located two men matching the description in the area of 34th Avenue and Linda Drive, with the men found with the stolen items from the store.

APD reported that Isaiah David Buchanan, 19, and Gavin Cole Williams, 19, were both arrested for “Aggravated Robbery” and booked into the Randall County Jail.