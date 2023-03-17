DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office reports that two men were arrested following a chase that started in Amarillo going into Dumas on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, on March 16, deputies were told that two suspects evaded law enforcement officers in Amarillo after they tried to take one of them into custody on active felony warrants.

Deputies said they found the alleged suspect vehicle in the southern part of the county going north towards Dumas. Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle but it continued toward the city.

The sheriff’s office said the chase continued when the vehicle drove into Guy Lane Plaza in Dumas and the two men fled from the vehicle and continued to run on foot. Both were apprehended shortly after and one of the men, identified as Joseph Labrone Gibbs, Jr., was arrested on two felony warrants of “Aggravated Robbery, “Assault Against a Pregnant Woman.”

The sheriff’s office said Gibbs faces an additional charge of “Evading Arrest,” and charges are pending against the second suspect who was not identified by law enforcement.