OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that a large amount of drugs were seized after a trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County on Wednesday.

DPS detailed that around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 16, a Texas DPS Trooper stopped a 2021 Toyota Rav4 traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a “traffic violation.” The trooper then discovered “48 pounds of methamphetamine, more than five pounds of cocaine, one and a half-pounds of THC products, two ounces of marijuana, and 331 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets” inside the rear cargo of the vehicle.



Images from the scene courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver, Felipe Escalera-Nunez, 23, of Overland, Missouri, and the passenger, Brian Salinas, 25, of Florissant, Missouri, were arrested and charged with “felony possession of a controlled substance,” and both were taken and booked into the Oldham County Jail, according to DPS.

DPS added that the drugs were reportedly being taken from Los Angeles to Fort Smith, Arkansas.