AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left two men injured overnight in Downtown Amarillo.

According to an APD press release, at around 2:07 a.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to the 600 Block of S. Polk Street on a “shots fired call”.

Officials said on arrival a large group of people were seen leaving the bars and in the streets but there was no fighting at the time. The release states that officers were then sent to the 900 block of Buchanan on another call regarding fighting.

APD said when officers arrived at this location no one was found fighting and everyone left the parking lot.

Officials detailed that at around 2:15 a.m. an area hospital advised APD that they had two gunshot victims who arrived at the emergency room by private vehicles.

According to APD, one male victim had a minor injury and another male victim suffered a life-threatening injury. APD said officers found the crime scene near the area of the 100 block of SE 7th.

The Amarillo Police Department stated that CSI and patrol officers collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

APD detailed that this case is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.