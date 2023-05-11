CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced two local women were honored in the national Small Business Awards.

WT said Amy Henderson, vice president & business loan officer with Amarillo National Bank, was named the Women’s Business Champion of the Year for the West Texas region. Hudson House Canyon, owned by Alyssa Lewis, was named the Woman-Owned Business of the Year for the West Texas region.

“Amy and Alyssa exemplify what it means to be servant leaders,” said Gina Woodward, regional director of America’s SBDC at WTAMU. “They continually work behind the scenes to serve and lift up others in their own work and in their communities.”

WT said the small business awards are presented annually by the U.S. Small Business Administration during “National Small Business Week.”