AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that two juveniles were arrested in alleged connection with five burglaries at John Stiff Park.

According to APD, on Aug. 9, an officer with APD identified one of the suspects as a juvenile who “they had encountered before,” in still photos and surveillance video.

APD said Burglary Detectives obtained information and were able to identify the alleged suspects.

The two juveniles were arrested and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains in alleged connection with five burglaries at the park.