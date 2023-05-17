CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that two former journalists were recently inducted into the university’s Department of Communication Hall of Fame.

According to a news release from the university, Christy Bertolino, a former Amarillo reporter and the current director of donor relations for Family Support Services in Amarillo, was honored during the ceremony, which occurred earlier this month at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

“I have known Christy for many years and have learned that she is a consummate highly respected communication professional and believes in using her skillset to help improve the lives of area residents,” Jim Womack, the chief executive officer for Family Support Services, who nominated Bertolino, said in the release.

Carroll Wilson, a former editor in both Wichita Falls and Temple, was also honored at the celebration, according to the release.

“I have worked with many talented journalists—including some who have won Pulitzer Prizes and some who have gone on to work at the New York Times, Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, or teach at major journalism schools around the country—but I have never met another journalist I would rather work with than Carroll,” Classmate and Wilson’s Nominator John DeBaun said in the release. “He is bright and creative, has a sharp wit and excellent judgment, and is one of the most energetic people I have met—and he was just fun to work with.”

The university also honored Stephanie Price, the director of marketing and communications for the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, as the 2023 rising star. Lauren Gaston, a former community outreach and event coordinator for the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, received the Eternal Flame award. La Bella Pizza in Canyon was also recognized as a community partner for its “consistent support” of KWTS 91.1 The One.

Officials said that the hall of fame includes 30 other alumni of West Texas A&M and other award winners. The release said that nominations for the 2024 inductees will close Feb. 16.