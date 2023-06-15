AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department responded to a Thursday evening shooting in north Amarillo that left two with life-threatening injuries.
According to officials with the department, officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of NW 14th Ave. on a shooting around 9:25 p.m. Thursday. Officials said that two people have been transported to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”
Officials told MyHighPlains.com that a suspect, unidentified by police, is in custody.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
