AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting in downtown Amarillo on Sunday.

According to an APD report, at around 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S Polk on shots fired.

Officers said they found two male victims with serious gunshot wounds when they arrived.

According to APD, both victims were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

APD added that the Violent Crimes Squad was called out and the investigation is ongoing.