AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division Wednesday, two people were indicted on multiple charges related to the distribution and possession of methamphetamine.

Court documents state that on an unknown date up to about November 2021, Roy Ambre Jones and Sammy Domingo Salazar, were alleged to have possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

According to court documents, Jones and Salazar were indicted by a grand jury on one charge of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of More of Methampthintmine,” and one count each for “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine”.