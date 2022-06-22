AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two individuals were officially indicted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division after a drug bust allegedly occurred in Oldham County in mid-May.

According to the indictment, filed in Amarillo Federal Court on Wednesday, Martha Samantha Rosales and Zaida Alicia Valdez were each charged with one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl” as well as one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Valdez and Rosales were allegedly pulled over on the afternoon of May 17 in Oldham County. Valdez was allegedly driving the vehicle and was traveling with Rosales, the person who the car was registered to.

The Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who allegedly stopped the vehicle “observed signs of criminal activity,” according to previous reports. When the trooper was denied consent to search the vehicle, a K-9 sniffed the vehicle and detected the smell of narcotics. The trooper then allegedly found nine bricks of Fentanyl, weighing eight kilograms a piece, as well as one kilogram brick of Heroin.