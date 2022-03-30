AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported that two homes were damaged during a Tuesday afternoon fire in the 300 block of South Mississippi.

According to the department, crews responded to the 300 block of South Mississippi at around 2:45 p.m. to find a single-story home “fully involved” in fire, with flames spreading to the fence and a neighboring house to its South due to the strong wind. Crews were able to fight the fire and knock down most of it before they entered the home and searched it multiple times for other flames.

The person that had been inside the home made it out safely, said the department, and the neighbor in the other impacted home was evacuated while crews fought the fire. Around 20 feet of fence was burned and the neighboring home received minor fire and heat damage. However, despite the damage, no injuries were reported.

The fire was noted as under control just after 3 p.m., according to the Amarillo Fire Department.