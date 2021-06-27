2 gunshot victims found in East Amarillo, one hospitalized; police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in East Amarillo.
It happened around 4:13 p.m. on the 4000 block of I-40 East.
APD said officers were called to that location on a report of a possible shooting.
According to APD, two people were found with gunshots.
Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD said at least one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest
