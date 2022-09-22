AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Monday’s regular meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court, the court will honor the two first responders who were involved in the shooting at the Tri-State Fair earlier this month.

According to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the Potter County Commissioners’ Court will award a “Certificate of Appreciation” to William Jacob Snyder of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Brady Carroll, a volunteer firefighter for station four in the Potter County Fire and Rescue Department.

According to a news release, a suspect opened fire at the Tri-State Fair on Sept. 20, hitting Snyder and Carroll who were working security at the fair, along with a bystander. The deputy then returned fire and hit the suspect.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said on Thursday that Snyder has been released from the hospital after his injuries. Carroll, along with the bystander, continues to be in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was reported to have woken up on Wednesday after their injuries.

According to the agenda, this certificate of appreciation is for “two outstanding individuals who went above and beyond the call of duty in the apprehension of an active shooter in Potter County.”