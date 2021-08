AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people were caught in a housefire Monday morning in northwest Amarillo, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of NW 20th Avenue Monday morning. According to AFD, two people were caught inside a burning home. Those inside were evacuated safely from the fire, but the building was left heavily damaged.

According to the AFD the fire was put under control, though the investigation into the cause is ongoing.