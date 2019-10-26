2 diagnosed with Severe Lung Disease in Panhandle Region, TDSHS says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people in the panhandle region have been diagnosed with severe lung disease, reportedly, after vaping.

There have been 147 confirmed cases and one death from the disease here in the state with 17 other possible cases yet to be determined.

Nine out of 10 reported vaping THC or marijuana possibly in conjunction with other substances.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said almost all were hospitalized with many requiring intensive care.

Nationwide there have been more than 1,600 reported cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.