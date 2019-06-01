Victims of fatal wreck in Clarendon identified Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online [ + - ] Video

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- UPDATE:

Karen Chan, 37, of Palo Alto, California and Sandra Gray, 57, of Amarillo were the two people involved in the fatal wreck on Friday, May 31.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an 8-year-old female and 1-year-old male were also involved in this accident. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the car that Chan was driving was traveling southeast on US-287 near the east city limits of Clarendon when she veered into oncoming traffic and hit Gray's car head-on.

The wreck is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Two people are dead following a wreck just east of Clarendon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on US-287.

According to DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley, the wreck involved two vehicles.

Westbound traffic is down to one lane as crews work to clear the scene.

This wreck is still under investigation.

Sgt. Barkley said she would release more information to us as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.