2 dead, ‘both vehicles exploded’ after Hartley County crash

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In what a Hartley County Sheriff’s Deputy described as the worst he’d ever seen, two vehicles exploded after a suspected head-on crash Wednesday night, killing two people and hospitalizing another with severe injuries.

Early in the night according to the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the crash happened at FM 281 and CR 49. Two people died on the scene of the accident, and a third was taken to a Moore County hospital.







via Hartley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

“This was no easy day,” said the HCSO in a statement on the incident, but did thank the first responders on the scene and offer prayers for the families of the victims.