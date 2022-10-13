Update: (7:30 a.m.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo, the wreck on I-27 northbound at McCormick Road continued to close down traffic and set a detour to the frontage road.

TxDOT officials advised that drivers in the area be prepared to stop and otherwise find an alternate route. The traffic shutdown and detour were expected to continue through rush hour.

Original story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A head-on crash on Thursday morning on the overpass of I-27 near McCormick left two people dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS detailed that at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when it crashed head-on with a passenger vehicle.

DPS said that the pickup truck caught fire but the driver was able to escape before the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

The two people in the passenger vehicle, DPS reported, both died while the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lane traffic is currently being diverted onto the service road and DPS advised drivers to take an alternative route and drive safely in the area.

The incident is under investigation with DPS reporting that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.