2 dead after head-on crash, fire near Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people were pronounced dead on the scene of a Saturday crash outside of Perryton after two pickup trucks met in a head-on collision.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), at around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck and a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado pickup truck were traveling on SH 15 east of Perryton. The Ford F-150 was reported to have been traveling on the wrong side of the roadway, and struck the Silverado head-on in the eastbound lane. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Cody Sanders, 26, of Canyon, and Jeffrey Patterson, 57, of Spearman, were reported by DPS as the drivers involved. Both were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

While seat belts were noted as worn by both drivers, DPS reported to believe alcohol “was a contributing factor” in the crash.

The crash has remained under investigation.