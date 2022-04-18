HARTLEY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people are dead after a fatal wreck that happened south of Hartley on US 385, Sunday.

According to DPS, Kelly Williams, 29, of Lewisville, was going north on US 385 and attempted to move into the southbound lane to pass other vehicles and hit a vehicle head on that was going south on US 385 being driven by Robert Kramer, 67.

DPS said Williams was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries and Kramer was pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck by Hartley County Justice of the Peace Beth Moore.

DPS said both drivers wore seatbelts during the wreck. DPS is still investigating the wreck.