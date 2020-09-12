2 dead after crash in Beckham County

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a wreck in Beckham County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

According to OkDPS, on Thursday, Sept. 10, Jimmy Darrell Brandon, 58, of Shamrock, Texas, and his passenger, Ricky Dowayne Thompkins, 56, of Hollis, Okla. died passed away after a crash.

OkDPS said Brandon was on I-40 Business Loop and State Highway 30, about 2 miles west of Erick, Okla. on sh30 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a road sign then went head-on into a tree.

Both Brandon and Thompkins were pronounced dead at the scene, according to OkDPS.

