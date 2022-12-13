AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department reported Tuesday that two people are now dead following the Saturday fire in east Amarillo. The department also reported that another individual who was in the home during the fire is currently in the intensive care unit.

According to AFD, crews were called to a fire at the 1600 block of N. Fairfield on Saturday morning. Crews reported finding heavy fire from the front side of a single-family residence.

AFD said when the fire was under control crews entered the front door to begin a search for anyone still inside.

According to a previous story by MyHighPlains.com, two occupants were transported to different hospitals and AFD said at that time, despite efforts to resuscitate, one occupant did not survive.

The Amarillo Fire Marshall’s Office reported that the fire started in the living room and was reported as undetermined with no criminal intent.