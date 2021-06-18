2 critically injured, including 1 minor, in multi-vehicle I-40 crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A crash on east I-40 and South Lakeside Drive this morning critically injured two people and closed the road for an extended time, according to the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD).

At around 6:15 a.m. June 18, AFD responders arrived at the scene on east I-40 and South Lakeside Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, though the Department reported one of the vehicles left the scene before responders arrived.

A pickup, according to the AFD’s report, was rear-ended while stopped at a red light by a Ford F-350, with the two trucks then hitting the side of a semi.

The F-350 was reported to have “fled the scene prior to” responders’ arrival. The other pickup involved held both people who were injured in the crash, one adult and one minor, who were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The road was closed for an extended period while the scene was under investigation and processing, according to AFD.