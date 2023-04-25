AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s city council meeting, two contracts for emergency repairs at the Performing Arts Center were awarded.

The first contract was awarded to Carpet Tech for more than $629,000 for emergency building repairs due to water damage.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the city of Amarillo has been making progress to restore the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts after suffering water damage in December.

The Globe-News Center saw “significant” damage, on the north side of the building, following a sprinkler head break on December 24, 2022.

The second contract was awarded to Servicemaster for little less than $313,000 for emergency water mitigation services due to damage from the flooding.