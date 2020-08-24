2 children dead, 2 in critical condition after crash near Texoma

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported two juveniles dead and two others in critical condition after a crash occurred around Sunday afternoon near Texoma.

According to DPS, a vehicle was heading west on US-54 about three miles east of Texoma when it veered off and hit another vehicle parked on the shoulder.

Officials said two children, a nine and three-year-old, both died at the scene and were not wearing seat belts. Next of kin have been identified.

Both drivers and several other passengers were not injured or were treated and released.

Two other children are in the hospital in critical condition.

