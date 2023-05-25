AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two individuals have been charged via criminal complaint related to alleged methamphetamine distribution and possession, according to documents filed earlier this month in Amarillo Federal Court.

Christopher Micahel Alderete and Jimmy Pacheco were both charged via criminal complaint with one count of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” according to documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division. The charge relates to an incident both Alderete and Pacheco were allegedly involved with in late May.

In May 2023, according to the complaint, officials with the Amarillo Drug Enforcement Administration received information from the U.S. Postal Service that there was a package with suspected methamphetamine being delivered to a home near the intersection of SW 7th Ave. and S Florida St.

On May 22, officials allegedly saw a package being delivered to the home and Alderette taking the package from the home. According to the complaint, officials conducted a traffic stop on Alderette’s vehicle, finding a package that allegedly contained 2.9 kilograms “of a crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.”

After Alderette was arrested, the complaint alleges that he told officers about a package that was going to be delivered to Pacheco. Agents then conducted a “controlled operation for the delivery of the package,” where Pacheco was arrested after the transaction.

According to court documents, both Alderete and Pacheco are expected to appeal for a detention hearing at 9:30 a.m. on June 2 in Amarillo Federal Court.