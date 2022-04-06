BOOKER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Booker Fire Department on social media late Tuesday night, two Balko, Oklahoma volunteer firefighters were injured during a crash involving a firetruck rollover.

“Please pray for these men and their families,” wrote the Booker Fire Department in its announcement on the accident, “and be on the lookout for ways to help if you can.”

At around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Booker Fire Department published a link to a GoFundMe that it described as a fundraiser set for the benefit of the two injured volunteer firefighters.

