RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were arrested and charged with “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamines” in Randall County, according to a criminal complaint filed on Aug. 26.

The complaint filed through the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas detailed that in 2021, Amarillo Police received information on Toni Dominica Estrada and Nathan Barrientz.

Amarillo Police learned from an Amarillo Police Department (APD) confidential source (CS) that Estrada had allegedly continued in her husband Isidro Chavarria’s “drug trafficking enterprise” as he is currently in prison on drug-related charges.

On April 10, 2022, further investigation from the APD narcotics agents and members of the Drug Enforcement Task Force detailed that text messages and recorded phone calls from the CS showed the coordination and purchase of methamphetamine from Estrada.

The CS, according to the complaint, went to Estrada’s house and received 105.9 grams of meth and in July 2022, investigators received information that Barrientez moved into Estrada’s house and began assisting in Estrada’s “drug trafficking activities.”

The complaint added that the CS then met with Barrientz and gave him “official advanced funds” for 433.2 grams of crystalline substance that was later tested by a DEA lab and proved to be pure methamphetamine.