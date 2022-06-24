BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Borger Police Department released information on the Thursday arrests of two women related to federal drug charges.

According to the police department, Borger officers and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration executed two arrest warrants following joint narcotics investigations. Audrey Mae Perez was arrested on a charge of intending to distribute a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, and Rachel Dawn Romero was arrested on a charge of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.



via the Borger Police Department

Both people were taken to Randall County Jail for their federal holds, according to the department. Borger police also thanked the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office for their help during the narcotics investigations leading up to the arrests.