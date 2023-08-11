AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Amarillo.

According to a criminal complaint that was filed by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the Amarillo Police Department Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Unit was investigating the drug trafficking activities of two Amarillo residents.

APD executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 1500 block of Bell St. and arrested Robert Witt and Rebecca Schmitkons at the apartment for “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.”

According to documents, officers found about 100 fentanyl pills, three handguns, and one rifle. During an interview, Witt said he rented a storage unit and used it to store more fentanyl.

The documents said officers searched the storage unit after Witt consented to the search and found 250 more pills and bulk cash.

Witt and Schmitkons were booked into the Potter County Jail on “State Charges” pending a Federal complaint.